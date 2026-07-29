Help a single mother get a car

My daughter, 25, is a hard working single mother of a 3 year old special needs child . She is in desperate need of reliable transportation and can not find anyone willing to work with her on getting a vehicle. He needs help getting reliable transportation to get to her job and get her son to his weekly therapies. If you can find it in your hearts to donate, it would be greatly appreciated. Her vehicle is about gone and she will have no way to continue working or getting her son to his medical appointments and therapy.