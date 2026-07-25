Help A Single Mother Fight for Her Family

I am a traditional Catholic single mother of three. I am a warrior for truth and justice — and right now I need help protecting my family.





I spent three years with a man who presented himself as a marriage-minded man of faith. He told me I was the only one. He spoke about marriage from the beginning. What I discovered is that it was a three year long lie — and that he has done this to many women.





Even after I discovered what I believed was an isolated incident of infidelity, he doubled down. He promised we were working toward repair. He promised he had cut ties with the other woman and that we were going to a priest for pre-Cana. Come to find out he was living with her the entire time. He had every opportunity to tell the truth and do the right thing.





Instead he chose to harm me and my children.





When I confronted him he blocked me, spread lies about me in my community, and filed retaliatory legal action against me in an attempt to silence and discredit me. A judge has already seen through it once. But he isn’t done.





My reputation has been damaged. My family has been put in harm’s way. I fear for our safety — physically, legally, and spiritually. I believe he has been getting away with this behavior for at least half a decade if not longer.





Civil legal representation requires a retainer and ongoing fees that are out of reach for a single mother of three. My goal of $10,000 will allow me to retain an attorney and begin pursuing accountability. I have evidence. I have witnesses. I have truth on my side.





Please help me protect my babies. Thank you for your kindness, prayers and generosity.