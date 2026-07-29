Help a single mother battling illness

Just a single mother struggling to survive and pay bills. I was recently diagnosed with a chronic health condition that has made me miss a lot of work and has now made me behind on bills. I receive evictions notices every month having to choose rent and utilities over food and gas to get to work





I'm trying not to lose my home and avoid losing custody of my daughter in the process because her father will indeed try to get full custody if I become homeless, which I cannot allow to happen. He is a felon and an abuser. He also didn’t come fully into her life until 3 years ago she is almost 11 Please help.



