Help a single mother and her son

Hi, I'm a single mother with a 4-year-old autistic son. The last couple of months have been devastating. We finally were able to leave an unhealthy household and have been trying to make things work on our own. We have no family other than each other. It's been a difficult journey, and I'm just asking for a little support to catch back up on past due bills. Unfortunately, we do not have a vehicle either and would love to be able to save up for one with the help of my bills being paid up in full. All I'm asking for is some hope that we can continue to make it on our own, that we won't ever have to turn around and go back.