Help a Single Mother and Her Daughter Rebuild

Earlier this year, my life changed dramatically. As a single 59-year-old mother of a daughter with scoliosis, I lost my career and, with it, everything I owned except my car. For seven days, my car was my only shelter until I was able to get a bed at the local women's shelter. The resources were limited, but within 60 days, I found a job and a place to live, determined to rebuild for myself and my daughter.





Now, I am pursuing a lifelong dream by enrolling at Paul Mitchell The School Coeur d’Alene to earn my cosmetology license. My goal is to create a stable, loving home where my daughter can live with me again. However, I am caught in a difficult situation: I earn too much for low-income housing but not enough for income-based housing. Next month, I will lose child support as my daughter turns 18, and despite my efforts, I have not yet secured Social Security benefits for her.





Your prayers, good vibes, and any help you can provide are greatly appreciated. With your support, I hope to secure a two-bedroom home and continue working toward a brighter, more stable future for my daughter and me. Thank you for being part of our journey.



