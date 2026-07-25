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Help a Single Momma After Deer Crash Totals Car

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$120 USD

Fundraiser created byMystic Gypsy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimberly Harris

Help a Single Momma After Deer Crash Totals Car

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out today on behalf of my dear friend, Kim an incredible single mom who is raising her sweet special needs son completely on her own.


Just a few days ago, everything changed in an instant.


While driving, Kim’s vehicle was struck in a deer collision and has now been declared a total loss. Thankfully, she and her son were not seriously injured, but losing her vehicle has created a devastating financial crisis.

For most people, a car is transportation. For Kim, it was her livelihood.


She works full-time as an independent contractor delivering for Walmart Spark, DoorDash, Uber, and Amazon. Without a vehicle, she has no way to earn an income. Every day that passes without reliable transportation is another day she can’t work to provide for herself and her son.

Her car was also the only way to get her son to the medical appointments, therapies, and daily activities he depends on. Right now, they are stranded.


As if that weren’t enough, the insurance payout will not cover the remaining balance on her auto loan. She will still owe thousands of dollars after the vehicle is gone, making it impossible to purchase another one without help.


While she is unable to work, life doesn’t stop. Rent, utilities, insurance, groceries, and other monthly bills continue to come due. Kim is also owed a significant amount of unpaid child support, so the income she earned delivering was all she had to support her family.


Anyone who knows Kim knows she is a fighter. She has always worked hard, put her son first, and done everything she could to stand on her own. Asking for help is not something that comes easily to her, but this unexpected accident has left her with no safety net.


We’re raising funds to help her:

  1. Purchase a safe and dependable used vehicle
  2. Cover the remaining loan balance (GAP) on the totaled vehicle
  3. Pay for registration, title, insurance, and any immediate repairs
  4. Help with temporary transportation and rental expenses
  5. Keep up with essential bills while she is unable to work


Every donation—no matter the amount—will make a real difference. If you’re unable to give financially, sharing this campaign and praying for Kim and her son would mean more than words can express.


Your kindness will help restore more than transportation. It will help a hardworking mother regain the ability to provide for her child, return to work, and keep her little family moving forward during one of the hardest seasons of their lives.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, prayers, and support. May God bless each and every one of you.


~Mystic Gypsy


Documentation is available upon request, including the insurance adjuster’s estimate, total-loss determination, emails, and additional photos of the vehicle.


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