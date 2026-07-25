Help a Single Mom

I am a single mom who recently left an abusive marriage. I am safe, my kids are safe, and we have a roof over our heads... But I need help keeping it that way! I am working on both long term and short term solutions in order to create financial stability. The long term solution that has presented itself is schooling. I am enrolled full time in community college. My classes start late August. I qualified for FAFSA, so all my classes and books are covered.





I've even found some freelance side work, and applied for some grants. I just need some temporary help in order to keep from losing mine & my kids' only means of transportation, or becoming homeless.





I have worked so hard for the past 9 months to keep our bills paid. I have in fact interviewed for many jobs (since losing my job in March due to a change in ownership & budget cuts), but have not received a job offer. I have been paying my bills. I’ve sold a lot of stuff. I’ve taken on freelance work. I’ve done a bunch of Spark deliveries. All the while, I’ve been applying for jobs… But I’ve also been considering other possibilities… like going back to school. What I've been doing isn't sustainable, but I didn't need it to be. I just needed to survive. AND WE DID! I receive no child support to speak of. The most support my children's' father has contributed has been a hundred bucks here, forty there. Definitely not enough to cover anything substantial.





God has been so faithful to me and my kids. Even though I've been busting my tail to make ends meet, I've also been extremely grateful every step of the way. God has a 100% track record of getting me through difficult situations.





But I'm also aware that sometimes God uses people to be the miracle for someone else.





Classes start soon, and I'm still looking for freelance work. I will receive grant money that will pay our bills... But none of that will become available to me until October. I made this fundraiser so that me and my kids can survive until then. This is the amount I need to make sure to keep from losing our home or our means of transportation. I am only asking for what's essential for survival.





I pray that God abundantly blesses those who are able to give or share this.