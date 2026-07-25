Help a Single Mom Through a Difficult Chapter

Due to the sensitive nature of my situation, I am unable to share many details. I am a single mother raising my daughter primarily. During our relationship, I was a stay-at-home mom while her father worked to support our family. Unfortunately, things did not work out, and I am now doing my best to provide for her on my own.

I currently work part time, but my income is not enough to cover all of our expenses. I pay for my daughter’s health insurance myself and, at this time, receive no financial support from her father. I plan to return to full-time work in the fall, but I am in a difficult position right now and need help getting through this period.

I am hoping to raise funds to help cover the costs of filing for child support, as well as my daughter’s basic needs while I work toward becoming financially stable. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to us. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer.



