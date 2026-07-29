Help a Single Mom Secure Childcare and Start Worki

Hello everyone,

I am a single mother living in the United States with my 4-year-old son. For the past year, I have been waiting for childcare assistance, and for the last six months I have also been waiting for preschool placement, but unfortunately we still have not received a spot.

I truly want to work and support my child, but without childcare I cannot start a job. I am asking for temporary help for about three months so I can place my son in a daycare or preschool, find work, and become financially stable.

Any support, donation, or sharing of my story would mean so much to us. Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time.