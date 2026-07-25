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Help a Single Mom and kids rebuild their Lives

Goal$31,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byShiny Gomez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Robin Richard Gomez

Help a Single Mom and kids rebuild their Lives

"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." – Psalm 46:1


My name is Shiny, and I am a single mother from Bangalore, India, raising my two beautiful children—a 13-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.

Years ago, my marriage came to an end. I made the difficult decision to walk away without seeking alimony or child support because I wanted to begin a new chapter with dignity and protect my children from prolonged conflict. Since then, every responsibility—financial, emotional, and parental—has rested on my shoulders.

Starting over from nothing has been incredibly challenging. The costs of rebuilding our lives, combined with existing financial obligations, have left me carrying overwhelming debt. I work hard every day, but after paying loan repayments and household expenses, very little remains for my children's education, healthcare, house rent, and basic needs.

As a mother, my greatest fear is not for myself—it's seeing my children miss opportunities because of financial hardship. They are kind, hardworking children with big dreams, and they deserve the chance to grow up in a safe, stable environment where they can focus on learning instead of worrying about our struggles.


There have been many moments when I have felt overwhelmed, yet I continue to hold on to God's promises. "Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you." – 1 Peter 5:7. This promise gives me the courage to keep moving forward, even when the path seems impossible.

Today, I am reaching out with humility and hope. Asking for help has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever made, but I can no longer do this alone.


I am hoping to raise CAD 31,000 to:

  1. Reduce and clear the debt that has accumulated while rebuilding our lives.
  2. Ensure my children's education continues without interruption.
  3. Provide a stable and secure home where they can grow with hope and confidence.
  4. Relieve the constant financial pressure so I can focus on giving my children the future they deserve.


Important Note About Receiving Donations

To comply with GiveSendGo's fundraising requirements, the funds from this campaign will be received by my brother, who lives in Canada and has a Canadian bank account. He is acting solely on my behalf as the designated recipient for this fundraiser. Once the donations are received, he will transfer the funds to me in India so they can be used exclusively for the purposes described above—to help my family overcome our financial hardship and build a more secure future.


I deeply appreciate your trust and want to be completely transparent about this arrangement.

No donation is too small. Every contribution brings us closer to a fresh start and reminds us that kindness still exists in the world. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our story with your friends, family, or community would mean more than words can express.


"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." – Galatians 6:2.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your generosity, your prayers, and your support can help change the lives of a mother who is trying her best and two children who deserve a brighter tomorrow.


May God richly bless you for every act of kindness shown to our family.


With gratitude,

Shiny Gomez 🙏🏻

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