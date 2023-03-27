HELP A SINGLE MOM

Hi, I am a single mom of three, and I am reaching out for help during a very difficult time. For the past couple of years, I have been struggling financially, no matter how hard I try. Balancing work, parenting, and the constant pressure of bills and loan repayments has been overwhelming. It is not easy for me to put myself out here and ask for help, but I have reached a point where I need support to get back on my feet.

The funds raised will go directly toward catching up on overdue bills and repaying loans that have accumulated over time. This support will not only help me manage my financial obligations but will also bring much-needed relief and stability to my children and me. The stress of trying to make ends meet has been a heavy burden, and your generosity would make a world of difference in our lives.







