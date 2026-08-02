Help a single mom please

I am reaching out with a humble and sincere request for help during one of the most difficult times in my life. I am a parent to two young children, and we are facing the very real possibility of becoming homeless. I am doing everything I can to improve our situation, but right now I need a helping hand to get back on my feet.





One of my biggest obstacles is that my phone service has been disconnected because I cannot afford to pay the bill. Without a working phone, I cannot answer calls from potential employers, schedule interviews, or communicate with anyone who may be able to help me find work. Having my phone turned back on would give me the opportunity to actively seek employment and begin providing for my family again.





In addition to our financial struggles, I do not have a vehicle, which makes getting to appointments, job interviews, and accessing resources even more difficult. Every day has become a challenge as I try to care for my children while searching for a way to rebuild our lives.





I am not asking for help lightly. I simply want the chance to get back on my feet, provide a stable home for my children, and work toward a better future. Any financial assistance, no matter how small, would make a tremendous difference for my family. Your kindness and generosity would help restore not only my phone service but also my hope that things can get better.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for considering helping my family during this incredibly difficult time. Every act of kindness brings us one step closer to stability and a brighter future.