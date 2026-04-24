Help a Single Mom of 5 Rebuild after abuse.

Help a Single Mom of Five Rebuild After Abuse and Abandonment

My sister-in-law never imagined she would find herself in this position.

She was married to my brother for 10 years. They married young, at just 18 years old, and together they built a family with five beautiful children. For years, she devoted her life to being a stay-at-home mother, caring for her children and supporting her family.

Behind closed doors, however, life was far from peaceful. Throughout their marriage, she endured repeated infidelity and emotional trauma. She was threatened, manipulated, and ultimately abandoned. Today, her former husband is incarcerated, leaving her as the sole caregiver for their five children.

She is now a single mother in her 30s with five children under the age of 13, four of whom are under the age of 7. With no recent work history after years spent raising her children, she is facing the overwhelming challenge of providing for her family while rebuilding her life from the ground up.

This fundraiser is intended to help cover essential needs, including:

Housing and rent Utilities Groceries Children’s clothing and school expenses Transportation Childcare and job-search expenses Emergency household needs

She is working hard to create a stable future for her children, but the road ahead is difficult. Every donation, no matter the size, will help provide security and hope during this incredibly challenging season.

If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping this family in your prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1



