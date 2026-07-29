Help a single mom of 3 find safety & Fresh start





I am raising funds on behalf of a single mother of three children who is working to leave an abusive relationship and create a safe, stable future for her family.





Making the decision to leave an unsafe situation takes tremendous courage. As she takes this important step, she faces many immediate expenses, including safe housing, transportation, food, clothing, childcare, and other basic necessities for herself and her children.





For the safety and privacy of the family, we are keeping personal details limited. What I can share is that she is a loving mother doing everything she can to protect her children and give them the secure, peaceful life they deserve.





Our goal is to raise $5,000 to help ease the financial burden of this transition and give this family the support they need during a difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support. Together, we can help this mother and her three children take the next steps toward safety, stability, and hope.





“The smallest act of kindness can change a life.” ❤️



