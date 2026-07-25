Help a Single Mom Keep Our Home, Feed Our Family,





Hi, my name is Kristina, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I’m a hardworking single mom doing everything I can to provide a safe, stable life for my son.

Recently, we’ve experienced financial hardship that has made it difficult to keep up with our basic needs. I’ve been working, looking for additional income, and working with local organizations to apply for rent assistance. Despite my efforts, I’m still struggling to catch up.

My greatest priority is keeping a roof over our heads and making sure my son has food on the table. No parent wants to worry about whether they’ll be able to pay rent or buy groceries, but that’s the reality we’re facing right now.

I’m also trying to get a reliable vehicle. Having dependable transportation will help me get to work consistently, take my son where he needs to go, and continue building my small business, Jamming with Krissy, so I can become financially stable and provide for our future.

I’m hoping to raise $5,000 to help with:

Past-due rent and essential utilities to keep our apartment. Groceries and other basic household necessities while we get through this difficult time. A reliable vehicle or down payment, along with basic registration and insurance costs.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference in our lives. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, prayers, or encouragement you can offer. Your kindness gives us hope and helps us move toward a brighter, more stable future.



