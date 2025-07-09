Help a Single Mom keep her Home after Job Loss

I'm raising money ask for your help to keep my home for myself and my son. I am a single mother and I my job after reporting a major theft and experiencing bullying from coworkers. This comes on top of a workplace injury that caused permanent nerve damage to my elbow, I am still working through a workman's comp claim for that situation. My son is my whole world and I will do anything to make sure he is taken care of





Right now, I need help covering rent, bills, food and necessities to support my son and myself along with my son's beloved cat while I look for work. I don't have family other than my son or other options to turn to. I also want to do whatever I can to avoid getting aid from the state as I am still able to work and that money should go to others who aren't able to work and need it more. I am also trying desperately to keep my car because she needs it to search for jobs and it would give me more options for work.





I have prayed over setting up this fundraiser as I know that there are so many people suffering right now and times are tough. My heart is broken that I am even in this situation but I will do anything to make sure my son is provided for and safe place to sleep each night which is what led me to asking for your help.





Your support would mean so much as I navigates this difficult time and works toward stability for my family.