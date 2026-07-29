Help a single Mom keep a roof over her Sons heads

Hello, my name is Britani, and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

I am a single mother raising two wonderful sons, ages 17 and 6. On October 16, 2025, I unexpectedly lost my job of five years as a Customer Service Representative at a metal fabrication company. Since that day, I have been actively searching for work and working daily with Michigan Works through their Displaced Workers Program.

Despite doing everything I can, finding stable employment has taken longer than I ever imagined. I am currently receiving unemployment benefits, but it has not been enough to keep up with living expenses.

I have now reached a critical point. After going through court, I was given a "pay or vacate" order requiring me to pay my remaining rent balance by April 30th in order to remain in my home.

I have worked very hard to gather funds and have managed to save $900 toward what I owe. However, I still need $3,500 to prevent eviction and homelessness.

If I cannot come up with the remaining balance, my family will be separated. My 6-year-old son would have to leave our home to live with his father in another school district, my 17-year-old would likely need to rely on friends, and I would be left with no place to live. Losing our housing would also leave me with an eviction on my record, making it extremely difficult to secure housing again.

I am not asking lightly. I am asking because I am doing everything in my power to keep my children safe and to keep a roof over their heads while I continue searching for employment.

Any amount, no matter how small, would mean more than I can express. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would be a tremendous blessing.

I do have documentation available, including my court paperwork and rent statements if needed.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you may be able to offer during this difficult time.

With sincere gratitude,

Britani S.