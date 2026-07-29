Help A Single Mom Get Her Car Back On The Road

A single mother of three children managed her daily life and work through careful routine and planning. She relied on her only vehicle to keep everything running smoothly for her family.

That changed suddenly when her car broke down without warning. What seemed like a small repair issue ended up being much worse. The vehicle is now undriveable due to serious engine damage, leaving the family without reliable transport.

This has disrupted the structure she worked hard to maintain. Now, she struggles to get to work consistently, which affects her ability to provide for her children. School transport has also become unreliable, forcing the children into an unstable daily routine.

One of her children is autistic and relies heavily on consistency, structure, and regular medical appointments. Without reliable transport, sticking to this routine has become very difficult and stressful for the family.

Getting to work or taking the children to school has become a daily challenge. Often, it requires last-minute arrangements that are neither reliable nor sustainable.

Currently, there is no stable transport alternative available to the family. The purpose of this fundraiser is to help with urgent vehicle repairs so this mother can return to stable employment and her children can regain routine, safety, and consistency in their daily lives.

Even a small contribution will help restore essential stability for this family. We are deeply grateful for any support, donations, or shares.



