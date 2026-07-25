Help a Single Mom Get Her A/C Working Again

We are raising funds to help a hardworking single mom get the A/C repaired in her car.

She spends her days serving children, driving to their homes and schools to provide the care and support they need. Outside of work, she generously volunteers her time to serve others in our community. She is someone who is always willing to help, but now she finds herself in need of a helping hand.

Living in Florida without air conditioning isn’t just uncomfortable, it can make long days of driving exhausting and, at times, unsafe. After having the vehicle diagnosed, the repair is estimated to cost approximately $450.

If you feel called to contribute, any amount, big or small, will make a meaningful difference. If you’re unable to give, we would be grateful if you would keep her in your prayers and consider sharing this fundraiser.

Thank you for helping us care for someone who spends so much of her life caring for others.









I am organizing this fundraiser on her behalf. Because I am coordinating directly with the repair shop, all funds will go toward paying the mechanic for the A/C repair. Any donations received will be used solely for this purpose.



