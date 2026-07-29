Help a Single Mom Fight for Truth and Justice

For nearly two years, I have been fighting to clear my name after being charged with a DUI that I maintain I did not commit.

I take responsibility for my past mistakes, including driving with a suspended license. I have never claimed to be perfect. But I have spent years rebuilding my life, maintaining my sobriety, working hard, and doing everything I could to become a better person and provide for my family.

The day I was arrested, I was on my way to work. I was a store manager responsible for opening two locations and leading a team that depended on me. I was focused on my job, my responsibilities, and providing for my child. Yet in a matter of moments, my life was turned upside down.

Although I was charged with DUI, no breath test, blood test, field sobriety test, dash cam footage, or body cam footage was presented to support the allegation. Since that day, I have carried the weight of a charge that I believe does not reflect the truth of what happened.

As a single mother, the financial burden of challenging this charge has been overwhelming. Between unemployment, recent medical issues, daily living expenses, and legal fees, I have found myself in a position where I may lose my opportunity to appeal simply because I cannot afford it. The thought of being forced to carry a conviction I do not believe is justified—not because the facts were fully heard, but because I ran out of money—is heartbreaking.

I am asking for help with attorney fees, court costs, and filing expenses so I can continue pursuing my appeal and have the opportunity to present my case in a higher court. Every donation, every share, and every prayer gives me hope that I will have the chance to keep fighting.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me during one of the most difficult seasons of my life. Your kindness, encouragement, and generosity mean more than I can ever put into words.

"For there is nothing hidden that will not be revealed." – Luke 8:17



