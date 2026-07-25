Help a Single Mom Fight for Her Health and Family

Life can change in an instant.

Our dear friend Tonia is a devoted single mother of two teenage children who is facing one of the most difficult seasons of her life. She has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia and ongoing breathing complications. As she focuses on healing, another heartbreaking reality weighs heavily on her family—she has no medical insurance and is currently unable to work, leaving her with no source of income. (She is home but honestly, should be back in the hospital, she is not doing any better)

With two teenagers depending on her, the burden of mounting medical bills and everyday living expenses has become overwhelming. Right now, her greatest desire is simply to recover and be healthy enough to continue caring for her children.

We are asking our community to come together and surround this family with love, encouragement, and practical support. Every gift—large or small—will go toward helping with:

Medical bills and hospital expenses Prescription medications and follow-up care Rent, utilities, and household expenses Groceries and other daily necessities Helping provide basic stability while she is unable to work

If you are unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for standing beside this family during such a difficult time. Your generosity will help lift an enormous burden and remind them they are not walking through this alone.