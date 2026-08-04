Help a Single Mom Cover This Month's Rent

I'm a single mom working full-time to support my two teenage girls. My ex-husband hasn't paid child support in years, and I make too much to qualify for assistance but not enough to keep up with expenses.





This year, healthcare marketplace premiums jumped by hundreds of dollars a month, so I was forced to cancel coverage for my kids. On top of that, medical expenses, vehicle repairs, vet bills, and one surprise expense after another have left me with nothing. I've exhausted all my financial options.





I won't be able to pay rent this month, and groceries are slim. I'm asking humbly for anything you're able to contribute. Even $750, what my ex-husband is supposed to pay each month, would help us get through this. Your support would mean so much to my family right now.