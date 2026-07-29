Help a single mom breathe please

I am a single mom , I have been working 90 hours a week for 6 years and having to leave my 15 year old son home all the time. And with the cost of inflation I still have panic attacks every single day. I have zero savings and my family is deceased. I don't even have family to stay with . Im asking if you see it in your hearts to just help me have a little breathing room so I can take a rest just 1 day I would forever be grateful 🙏