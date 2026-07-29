Help a Single Mom Become an RN

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.





I am a mother working toward returning to school to become a Registered Nurse so I can build a more stable future for my family. In order to attend school and complete the program successfully, I will need to reduce my work hours, which will make it difficult to fully cover childcare, transportation, and household expenses during that time.





My goal is not just short-term help, but creating long-term stability for my children through a nursing career. I am raising funds to help bridge the financial gap while I continue working hard toward my education and future career goals.





Every donation will go toward supporting my family with essential expenses such as childcare, transportation, and basic living needs while I pursue my education.





Any support, encouragement, or shares are truly appreciated. Thank you for believing in my future and my children’s future.



