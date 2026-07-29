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Help a Single Father Restore His Health

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRussell Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Russell Smith

Help a Single Father Restore His Health

Over the past year, my life has changed in ways I never expected. After going through a difficult divorce, I have been working hard to rebuild and create a stable future for my two children. As a father, my focus has always been on making sure they have what they need—a safe home, food on the table, and the love and support they deserve. Like many parents, I have consistently put my own needs aside to make sure my children come first.


Unfortunately, I can no longer ignore my own health. I am in need of extensive dental work that has become medically necessary. What began as manageable dental issues has developed into ongoing pain and discomfort that affects my ability to work, sleep, and be the active, present father my children need.

The financial strain caused by my recent divorce, combined with the responsibilities of raising two children, has made it impossible for me to afford the treatment on my own. The estimated cost of the procedures and related care is $5,000. This funding will go directly toward essential dental treatment to relieve the pain, prevent further complications, and help me regain my health.


Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but I know that sometimes we all need a little support. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for my family. If you are not in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would mean just as much.


Your generosity will not only help me receive the medical care I urgently need, but it will also help me continue showing up every day as the father my two children deserve. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, encouragement, or support you can offer during this challenging time.

With heartfelt gratitude,


Russell

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