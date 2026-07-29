Help a single father keep his home for his kids

One year ago, my friend’s life changed forever when the mother of his three children tragically passed away. Overnight, he became a single father carrying the weight of grief while doing everything possible to keep his family together and provide for his kids.





Since then, he has worked tirelessly — often 16-hour shifts, 7 days a week — sacrificing everything he could to support his children on his own. Despite his determination and work ethic, life has continued to hit hard. Two months ago, he lost his job, and now he has also lost his only vehicle, making it even harder to find stable work and provide for his family.





Right now, he and his children are facing eviction and the very real possibility of homelessness.





We are asking for help to raise enough money to:





Catch up on rent and prevent eviction

Help secure reliable transportation so he can get back and forth to work

Provide stability for his children during an incredibly difficult time





This family has already endured more pain and hardship than most people can imagine. Any donation, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference and help give these children a safe place to call home while their father gets back on his feet.





If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.