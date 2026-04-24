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Help a single father get a vehicle

Goal$2,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBret Marney

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bret Marney

Help a single father get a vehicle

Life has a way of testing people beyond what they ever imagined possible. I never thought I would be in a position where I would have to ask others for help, but today I’m putting my pride aside for the sake of my children.


I am a single father raising three beautiful kids who mean everything to me. Over the past several months, our lives have been turned upside down by a series of heartbreaking events that left us struggling just to get by. Between unexpected financial hardships, mounting bills, and trying to keep food on the table while staying strong for my children, I have reached a point where I can no longer do this alone.


Every day I wake up trying to be both mother and father to my kids. I do my best to hide the stress and fear from them, but the truth is there are nights I stay awake wondering how I’m going to pay rent, keep the lights on, or provide the basic things they need. No parent should have to watch their children go without, and it breaks my heart feeling helpless.


My children have already endured more pain and uncertainty than kids ever should. Despite everything, they continue to smile, love, and hope for better days. They deserve stability, safety, and the chance to simply be children without carrying the weight of these struggles on their shoulders.


I am humbly asking for any help anyone can give — whether it’s financial support, sharing this message, prayers, or words of encouragement. Every small act of kindness truly makes a difference for my family during this difficult time.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your compassion and generosity could help give my children hope and help us begin to rebuild our lives one step at a time.


Having a dependable vehicle would make a huge difference in my life as a single father and in the lives of my children. Reliable transportation would help me get to work consistently and on time, which is important for maintaining stable employment and supporting my family. It would also allow me to make sure my kids get to school every day safely and without worrying about transportation issues or missed days.


A dependable vehicle would also help with everyday essentials such as grocery shopping, doctor appointments, school activities, and emergencies. Right now, transportation challenges can make simple daily tasks stressful and time-consuming. Having reliable transportation would provide more stability for my children and help me be more present and dependable as a parent.


Most importantly, it would give me peace of mind knowing I can take care of my children’s needs without constantly worrying about breaking down, missing work, or not being able to get where we need to go.

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