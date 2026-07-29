Help a Single Disabled Mother

So, I am a single disabled mother. I had a huge malfunction with my car a few months back and I couldn't afford to repair it. I have to have a car for appts and picking my daughter up from her dad's house. In order to pay the service on the car, I started taking out payday advance loans on apps. Now its been months, where I have to play financial gymnastics every time I get my disability. I pay them off with all their fees (which are astronomical), I have no choice but to take them back out to pay off my regular monthly bills and to be able to afford gas and groceries that obviously are high for everyone right now. I try to close an app each pay but something always seems yo come up and I just cant get unburried. Im not asking for a huge amount. I know many other people are struggling worse than me, but I have run out of options. Now, I need to take my cats to the vet and get an oil change and I cant even afford that. I just need enough to pay off and close these apps for good (which also have monthly fees in addition to their processing fees) and to just be able to put everyday things back into my house that are desperately needed. I feel ashamed and embarrassed to be doing this, but I have nowhere else to turn. Every little bit helps. Thank you to anyone and everyone that may contribute in advance.