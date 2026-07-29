Help A Single Dad Keep A Roof Over My Child’s Head

Hello, my name is Paul, and I am a single father to an amazing 17-year-old daughter. I have had full custody of her since she was 6 years old, and she has been the greatest blessing in my life.

I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to ask for help. There are so many families struggling, and I know many people have hardships of their own. But after two of the most difficult years of my life, I have reached a point where I can no longer do this alone.

In 2018, I started my own business in the cable and fiber optics industry. For several years, things went well, and I was able to provide a stable life for my daughter. Unfortunately, over the last two years, everything began to unravel. Despite working tirelessly, I have struggled to keep up with rent, utilities, and basic living expenses.

To stay afloat, I sold nearly everything I owned, including my vehicles, equipment, and many personal belongings collected over the years. At one point, we went more than a year without a vehicle. I’ve done everything I can to avoid asking for help, but the reality is that I am now facing the possibility of losing our home.





As a veteran, I receive disability benefits for a knee injury sustained during my service in the Army. However, those benefits are not enough to cover our growing financial burdens, and my injury has made it increasingly difficult to continue working at the level I once could.





What makes this especially difficult is knowing that my daughter is entering one of the most important years of her life. She is preparing to graduate high school and has plans to join the Air Force, where she hopes to build a career in Cyber Security. I am incredibly proud of her determination and ambition.





My greatest wish is simply to make it through this final year before she graduates without losing our home. I don’t want her to spend her senior year worrying about where we will sleep or watching her father struggle every day just to keep the lights on.

The funds raised will help us with:

• Past-due and upcoming rent payments

• Utility bills and essential household expenses • Reliable transportation so I can continue working

• A computer and school necessities for my daughter

• Clothing and other basic needs we have gone without





Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in our lives. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, support, and generosity mean more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping a father keep his family together and giving his daughter the opportunity to finish school with stability and hope.





With gratitude, Paul