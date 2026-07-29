GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help A Single Dad Keep A Roof Over My Child’s Head

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPaul Cook

Fundraiser funds will be received by Paul Cook

Help A Single Dad Keep A Roof Over My Child’s Head

Hello, my name is Paul, and I am a single father to an amazing 17-year-old daughter. I have had full custody of her since she was 6 years old, and she has been the greatest blessing in my life.

 I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to ask for help. There are so many families struggling, and I know many people have hardships of their own. But after two of the most difficult years of my life, I have reached a point where I can no longer do this alone.

 

In 2018, I started my own business in the cable and fiber optics industry. For several years, things went well, and I was able to provide a stable life for my daughter. Unfortunately, over the last two years, everything began to unravel. Despite working tirelessly, I have struggled to keep up with rent, utilities, and basic living expenses. 

 

To stay afloat, I sold nearly everything I owned, including my vehicles, equipment, and many personal belongings collected over the years. At one point, we went more than a year without a vehicle. I’ve done everything I can to avoid asking for help, but the reality is that I am now facing the possibility of losing our home. 


 As a veteran, I receive disability benefits for a knee injury sustained during my service in the Army. However, those benefits are not enough to cover our growing financial burdens, and my injury has made it increasingly difficult to continue working at the level I once could. 


What makes this especially difficult is knowing that my daughter is entering one of the most important years of her life. She is preparing to graduate high school and has plans to join the Air Force, where she hopes to build a career in Cyber Security. I am incredibly proud of her determination and ambition. 


 My greatest wish is simply to make it through this final year before she graduates without losing our home. I don’t want her to spend her senior year worrying about where we will sleep or watching her father struggle every day just to keep the lights on. 

 The funds raised will help us with: 

• Past-due and upcoming rent payments 

• Utility bills and essential household expenses • Reliable transportation so I can continue working 

• A computer and school necessities for my daughter 

• Clothing and other basic needs we have gone without 


 Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in our lives. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. 


 Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, support, and generosity mean more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping a father keep his family together and giving his daughter the opportunity to finish school with stability and hope. 


 With gratitude, Paul

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve