Help a single dad

Leonard “LC” Hedrick has been fighting for his life , after a grown man known to be nothing but trouble stole is sons brand new bike . When his son come to him upset lc went looking for his sons bike to get it back l the man had already sold his sons bike , but the man took out brass knuckles and started beating him in the head over and over . Lc was in life support in acoma for 2 Months now unable to work on unpaid family medical leave . He suffered from bleeding and swelling on the brain ,4 compound skull fractures , double jaw break , broken eye socket , broken clavicle bone, broken optical bone , and broken nose . Those are just his main contributing injuries.

Anyone who knows him knows how hard it is for him to ask for help. LC has always been a hard worker. For years he has worked at The Greenbrier, always providing for his kids and family and doing whatever he could to support the people he loves.





Now he is struggling to get his temporary disability approved , even though he was defending his son they say it was still a violent crime. We are currently filing an appeal . Lc hasn’t received a paycheck since the end of April, and the bills are continuing to pile up. More than anything, he wants to heal and get back to his everyday life and back to work, but he can’t do that until his health improves.





LC has traumatic brain injuries he is still trying to recover from and continues having swelling on the brain. He is also dealing with severe infections in his jaw, and his blood sugar has been running dangerously high. On top of all of that, he has medical appointments he needs hA, prescriptions that need filled, and he is still waiting for his health insurance application to be approved.





Anyone who knows LC knows he is one of the best dads you could ask for and one of the kindest people you will ever meet. He is always willing to help anyone in need, and now he is the one needing a little extra help and support during this difficult time.





If you are able to donate, any amount would mean more than words can say. If you can’t help financially, we completely understand because times are hard for everyone right now. Prayers, good thoughts, and sharing this post are just as appreciated.





Thank you all so much for the love and support for Leonard and his family.



