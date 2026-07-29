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Help a servivor fund her surgery

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexandra Morris

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alexandra Morris

Help a servivor fund her surgery

I have faced numerous challenges throughout my life. My mother abandoned me at 2 years old, and I was raised by my single father. At 13, I was in a severe car accident. I had 2 blood transfusions and went through 5 different surgeries. I was put into a medically induced coma for a month. I fractured the F2 vertebrae on both sides of my neck, broke my pelvis, and shattered my ulna and radius, so I had to get 2 metal rods in my arm and screws in my wrist and elbow. I had a shattered femur, so I got a metal rod in my leg and screws in my knee, along with a shattered tibia, fibula, and multiple bones in my foot. This resulted in another metal rod in my leg, a metal plate/pins in my foot, and screws in my ankle and knee. I was in the hospital for another 4 months. The doctors worked feverishly to save my foot because they thought it couldn't be saved. After that, I had to do inpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy. I had to learn how to do basic human functions, like walking, all over again. This process took about 6 months. The accident left me with chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, and depression for the rest of my life. It was such a traumatic experience to go through at such a young age. My friend, who was in the front passenger seat, was ejected from the car and thrown 100 yards and sadly passed away. Having to go to court and testify, looking at pictures of the accident, and seeing my friend's dead body spattered on the street has scarred me for life. The driver didn't even have insurance. A year later, my younger sister passed away. Not even 3 months later, our family house burned down due to my grandfather smoking with oxygen on. Since we didn't have insurance, we lost everything and had to start over and live in a hotel. We received help from the Red Cross foundation. Three years later, my father, who was really my best friend and the only person aside from my maternal grandmother and paternal grandpa, passed away. A month later, my grandfather passed away. At this point, I had lost hope and went through severe depression. Because of that, I was very vulnerable and ended up in a mentally and physically abusive relationship with a narcissist. A year and a half later, I finally left the relationship with nothing to my name. I moved across the country to Georgia to live with my grandmother and get my life together. But because she lives in a 55-plus community, she's only allowed guests for 14 days every 6 months, so I'm currently sleeping in her car most days out of the month.


I have to get surgery on my ankle to remove some of the hardware because I'm in excruciating pain to the point where I can't even bear weight on my right foot. My insurance won't cover the surgery. I can't work, and I'm in the process of starting disability, but that could take years to even get accepted. I'm asking for donations to fund my surgery and, if possible, a head start in life. Anything helps, including advice. Thank you.


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