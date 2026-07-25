Help A Senior Out.

I am a upcoming senior, class of 2027. My parents wont allow me to get a job even with our living conditions. I dont live in a city where taking the bus or train is easy and accessible, even if I did my parents have my location and wont let me leave the house. Im 17, not even the oldest child in the house but my parents are more focused on my younger siblings. I need money for school supplies, clothes, and really basic necessities. I have been trying to sell things on depop to earn money here and there. Senior year is the most important year, with so many events coming up. I truly dont want to be the odd one out. After graduation I plan on going to a community college, or hope to receive a scholarship.