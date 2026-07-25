Help a Senior Keep a Roof Over Her Head

I'm a senior living alone, and I'm facing the real possibility of losing my home. A few months ago, I had surgery that went wrong, my heart stopped, my lungs collapsed, and my blood pressure became uncontrollable. I survived, but now I'm dealing with hospital bills while trying to recover.





Right now, I'm struggling to keep up with my basic expenses and stay housed. My health issues make it hard to work, and I'm running out of options. I'm praying that the Lord will send caring people who are willing to help me survive this season.





Your support would mean everything to me. Thank you for standing with me.

God bless!!