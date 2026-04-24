Help a Refugee Pursue a 2-Year ICT Diploma"

My name is Yai Simon, I am a refugee in Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement,Uganda.

After years of physically demanding work, I must now transition to seated, skill-based work to protect my long-term health. I have a National Certificate in Electrical installation and strong will, but field labor is no longer safe for me. ICT diploma training will let me continue providing for my family without further strain on my body."

My goal: A 2-year Diploma in ICT.

NGOs, schools, and companies here hire people for computer work: data entry, reports, communication, office support. These are seated jobs. These are jobs I can do well and keep doing for years. One diploma can move me from jobless to provider. From depending to contributing.

What I need: 4000 USD for 2 years tuition, laptop, internet, exams.Acommodation

What you get: You invest in a person who will use this skill to support NGOs, help local organizations, and teach other refugees basic computer.

I am not asking for handout. I am asking for a hand up.

Thank you for believing a jobless refugee can become an ICT officer.

Your support today changes my tomorrow.