Help a Refugee Father Keep His Family Safe and Giv

My name is Adnan Ahmed, and I am a registered refugee living in Malaysia with my wife and our children. I have spent many years trying to rebuild our lives after being forced to flee my home. Despite years of waiting and following every legal process available to us, our family is still living in extremely difficult circumstances.

Every day is a struggle to provide the basic necessities that many people take for granted. We often worry about having enough food, paying rent, and obtaining essential medical care. The uncertainty has placed an enormous emotional and financial burden on our family.

My wife is living with several serious health conditions, including diabetes, thyroid disease, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease (Stage 3B), and a uterine tumor. Because of our financial hardship, I have been unable to provide the consistent medical treatment and medications she urgently needs. Watching someone you love to suffer while being unable to afford proper care is heartbreaking.

As a father, one of my greatest worries is my children's future. Like every parent, I want them to grow up healthy, continue their education, and have the opportunity to build a better life. Unfortunately, our circumstances have made this incredibly difficult.

I have sought assistance from humanitarian organizations and have continued to pursue every lawful avenue available to improve our situation. While I remain hopeful, our family's immediate needs continue to grow, and we urgently need support.

Today, I am humbly asking for your help.

Your donation—no matter how small—will help us with:

Safe shelter and rent Food and daily necessities Medical treatment and medicines for my wife Children's education and school expenses Transportation for medical appointments and essential needs

If you are unable to donate, sharing our campaign with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much. Every share gives our story the chance to reach someone who may be able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, compassion, and generosity give us hope during one of the most difficult periods of our lives.

May God bless you and your loved ones for your kindness and support.

With sincere gratitude,

Adnan Ahmed

Registered Refugee Living in Malaysia