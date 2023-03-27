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Help A Pregnant Woman In Need

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael New

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael New

Help A Pregnant Woman In Need

We met Mama J and her partner outside the abortion clinic last week. Due to financial concerns, they thought that abortion was their only option. We asked what they needed to choose life for their child. They said they needed a car and help with rent. Because of my faith in God, and my faith in you - I confidently told them we would help with both. 


During the ultrasound, they discovered they are expecting a son. They have already chosen his name. Tears fell as we prayed with them before a Crucifix and recounted how much Jesus loves them, and the lengths to which He has gone to show them. I received this precious message from Mama J later that afternoon:


May Jesus bless your life. Thank you for saving me from committing the worst sin—killing my child. Jesus put you in my path so I could save my little one. Thank you to you and everyone in your organization for helping me. Jesus knows I didn't want to do what I was planning to do; He knew my thoughts and that it was due to financial worry—that I had no other option—but He put you in my path.


Mama J's partner urgently needs a reliable car for his long, daily work commute to support their growing family. Mama J recently lost her job and is looking for work. 

Please help me keep my promise to help Mama J and her partner choose life by providing them with a car and temporary rental assistance. A precious little life hangs in the balance.


Please watch the last scene in the movie, "Schindler's List" as you prayerfully discern your donation.


Thank you, and may God bless you beyond measure for your generosity!


A sister in Christ


"...the social injustice that most cries out to Christian conscience... is the deliberate and massive attack on the most vulnerable members of society, the unborn."


St. John Paul II


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