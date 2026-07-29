Help a Parkinson’s patient gained mobility

HELP RESTORE A MAN’S INDEPENDENCE





Imagine losing your driver’s licence because of a serious illness.





Now imagine losing your only remaining means of mobility as well.





That is the reality facing a gentleman in his 60s who is living with Parkinson’s disease.





After losing his driver’s licence due to his medical condition, he became dependent on an enclosed mobility scooter to get to medical appointments, buy groceries, run errands, and maintain some measure of independence and dignity.





Unfortunately, the scooter is now out of service.





The problem is simple but urgent: all four batteries need to be replaced.





The cost is approximately $500 per battery — $2,000 total.





Without these batteries, he is effectively trapped, dependent on others for even the most basic daily activities.





For most of us, mobility is something we take for granted. For him, it is the difference between isolation and participation in the world around him.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help restore his freedom, independence, and quality of life.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.





Together, we can help get him moving again.





Goal: $2,000 for four replacement batteries





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.





NOTE: This fundraiser will be taken down as soon as the $2,000 goal is reached. Any amount raised will go directly toward the replacement batteries needed to restore his mobility and independence. ❤️



