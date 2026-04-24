Help a mother with 3 move and get off the streets.

Hello my name is Valencia. It has been very hard to do this because I am not one to ask for help/handouts, I love to work and make ends meet on my own. But right now I can not continue on with that attitude. I am 23 years old and have 3 kids. We were evicted out of our home. Since 15 I have worked and took care of myself. I had my first baby at 18 and graduated school while pregnant with him. I then had two more kids back to back after that. Life got hard. I didn’t realize how hard it was to have kids with no support system after you and your partner have been laid off from jobs and unable to work. After life started going down hill my kids father got incarcerated resulting in us falling behind on all bills and ended up facing eviction. The time has come. We have been put out of our home and have nowhere to go. We have no family and no support it’s just the little family I created. I am hoping to be able to raise enough to find us a new home/apartment and keep us off of the streets. I also am trying to raise enough to help with daycare and my 3 year olds ABA therapy (he has autism) because we do not have insurance. Thank you so much to anyone who helps us and if anyone needs any other information and more back story i will be happy to give that information.