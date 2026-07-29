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Help a Mother Reclaim Her Family After Career Sabo

Goal$6,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrenda Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brenda Smith

Help a Mother Reclaim Her Family After Career Sabo

My name is Brenda Smith. I am a mother, a healthcare professional, and a survivor. I am reaching out because I am facing a crisis designed to strip me of my family and my livelihood.

I am not asking for a handout—I am asking for a bridge to justice.

I live with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Fibromyalgia, and Chronic Pain. Despite these physical challenges, I have always been a provider. In October 2021, I purchased a shell of a mobile home and, with the help of my family and hired professionals, rebuilt it from the ground up to ensure a safe environment for my children. Because of that hard work and my proven fitness, my children were returned to me in January 2022.

In May 2024, I moved to Louisiana to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse. I was successfully enrolled in nursing school until the state’s sudden intervention in September 2024 forced me to drop out. I was a healthcare professional working 60 hours a week until the state orchestrated an arrest that cost me my career. Today, I work as a cook to support this fight, proving that no matter what they take, I will keep working for my children. In September 2024, the state seized my children, who were then 20, 18, 16, and 14 years old. This included the detention of my two children, who are legal adults. Since then, I have been left to fight a massive system that has intentionally cut me off:

  1. Legal Abandonment: My court-appointed attorney has not responded to any calls or messages since October 2024. I have been left without a voice for over a year and a half.
  2. The Visitation Blackout: I have not been allowed a single visit with my children in over 18 months. The state has even manufactured fake "policy changes" to prevent me from participating in Individual Service Plan (ISP) meetings over the phone.
  3. Systemic Errors: I discovered that a critical adjudication in my case was dated December 26, 2024—a holiday when the courthouse was officially closed, and the building was locked.
  4. Recorded Misconduct: I possess audio evidence of state workers explicitly lying to me about my trial date in an attempt to cause a "Failure to Appear."

THE GOAL:

Because the state-provided legal system has failed me, I must hire a private attorney to ensure my rights are protected. I have found a dedicated lawyer, Dr. Rhonda Kinard, who is ready to take my case.

The retainer for the full case is $6,500.

I have parented through the agony of MS and chronic pain, I have rebuilt a home with my own hands, and I have survived medical challenges that required extensive dental work. I have the evidence to win; I just need professional representation.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

Every dollar goes directly toward my legal retainer. If you do not feel comfortable donating through this platform, you can also contact my attorney’s office directly to contribute to my fund.

Dr. Rhonda Kinard’s Office: 251-439-5515

Please state that the payment is for the account of Brenda Smith.

Thank you for standing with a mother who refuses to quit.

Brenda Smith

To reach as many people and ensure this need is met, I have set up fundraisers on both GiveSendGo and GoFundMe. Please feel free to give on whichever platform you're most comfortable with. My goal is total transparency-you can verify my identity (https://www.facebook.com/MalkiaVirgo/). Even if you can't donate, sharing this link helps more than you know.

Thank you for your trust and support!

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