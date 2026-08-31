Help A Mother Rebuild Her Life.

Help a Mother Rebuild a Safe Home for Her Children

She survived a difficult chapter of her life. Now she is fighting for something even more important: the opportunity to rebuild a safe, stable future for herself and her children.

As a survivor of domestic violence, she has had to overcome circumstances that no mother should have to face. Her children are currently involved with CPS, and she is working through the legal and reunification process to bring her family back together.

Starting over isn't easy. She needs support with safe housing, legal expenses, transportation, household necessities, and the costs that come with rebuilding a stable life.

Your donation can help provide:

🏠 Safe and stable housing

⚖️ Legal and court-related expenses

🚗 Transportation to appointments, court, and family visits

🛏️ Household necessities for a safe home

🧸 Basic needs for the children

💛 Support while she works toward reunification

This fundraiser isn't about giving someone a handout. It's about giving a mother the opportunity to stand back on her feet, create stability, and continue working toward bringing her family home.

Every contribution—no matter the amount—can make a difference.

If you can't donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. One share could reach someone who is able to help.

Help her rebuild. Help her heal. Help her create a safe place for her children to come home to.

Thank you for standing beside a mother who is fighting for a second chance and a better future for her family.