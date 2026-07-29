Help A Mother Rebuild A SAFE Home

Nine months ago, our lives were turned upside down after experiencing extreme domestic violence. In the months that followed, I lost my job, was hospitalized, and ultimately lost our housing. What began as a traumatic relationship quickly became a series of challenges that affected every part of my life.﻿﻿





DCS was called multiple times due to the violence I was experiencing. Although my children were not removed from my care, once we were evicted and I was struggling to find somewhere to sleep each night, I decided that the best thing for the kids was stability. My daughter has been staying with my brother and his family (who cannot afford to care for her but have done so to the best of their ability). My son, who is in special needs preschool, receives three separate types of therapy/services, is staying with his dad and grandparents for the stability and security he so desperately needs. I have been trying to rebuild from what feels like below ground zero. While I am deeply grateful that they are safe and loved, being apart from them has been the most painful experience of my life.

Since then, I have been doing everything I can to heal and create a stable foundation for our family. I worked really hard to secure employment, continue my education, and obtain safe housing so that my children and I can be together again in a place we can truly call home.





Grateful for the community services that have been available during this time, I am finally at a point where I can get us into a safe, one bedroom apartment.

I am raising funds to help cover the costs of moving into an apartment, including the security deposit, first month’s rent, utility deposits, and basic household necessities.

This has been the hardest season of my life, but I have not given up. My greatest wish is to create a safe, stable, and loving home where my children can thrive and I can be the mother they need and deserve.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount , your support will help us take meaningful steps toward being reunited and safe. If you are unable to give, sharing this campaign with others would mean so much.