Help a Mother Protect Her Son

Today, I’m asking for your help on behalf of a courageous mother who found the strength to escape a relationship marked by domestic violence.





Leaving wasn’t easy. It took incredible courage to walk away and build a safe, loving life for herself and her young son. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to give her child the peace, stability, and security that every child deserves.





Now, she is facing another heartbreaking battle.





The child’s biological father, who has never met his son and has never been involved in raising him, is seeking parental rights. Based on her experience and the circumstances, she fears this legal action could place her son in danger. She is deeply concerned that, without experienced legal representation, she may not be able to fully protect her child.





This isn’t fear based on nothing. There is a history that raises serious concerns, including previous court decisions involving another child. She believes her son’s safety must come first.





Unfortunately, family court is expensive. An experienced family law attorney is essential, but the legal fees are more than she can manage on her own. No parent should have to choose between financial hardship and protecting their child.





If you are able, please consider donating. Every dollar, no matter the amount, will go toward securing legal representation to help her fight for her son’s safety and future.





If you aren’t able to give financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser. Your share could reach someone who can help.





Thank you for standing beside a mother who has already overcome so much. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express. Together, we can help give this little boy the chance to continue growing up in the safe, loving environment he deserves.