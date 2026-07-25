GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help a Mother Protect Her Son

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Cangelosi

Help a Mother Protect Her Son

Today, I’m asking for your help on behalf of a courageous mother who found the strength to escape a relationship marked by domestic violence.


Leaving wasn’t easy. It took incredible courage to walk away and build a safe, loving life for herself and her young son. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to give her child the peace, stability, and security that every child deserves.


Now, she is facing another heartbreaking battle.


The child’s biological father, who has never met his son and has never been involved in raising him, is seeking parental rights. Based on her experience and the circumstances, she fears this legal action could place her son in danger. She is deeply concerned that, without experienced legal representation, she may not be able to fully protect her child.


This isn’t fear based on nothing. There is a history that raises serious concerns, including previous court decisions involving another child. She believes her son’s safety must come first.


Unfortunately, family court is expensive. An experienced family law attorney is essential, but the legal fees are more than she can manage on her own. No parent should have to choose between financial hardship and protecting their child.


If you are able, please consider donating. Every dollar, no matter the amount, will go toward securing legal representation to help her fight for her son’s safety and future.


If you aren’t able to give financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser. Your share could reach someone who can help.


Thank you for standing beside a mother who has already overcome so much. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express. Together, we can help give this little boy the chance to continue growing up in the safe, loving environment he deserves.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve