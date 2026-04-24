Help a Mother Protect Her Children





I am reaching out during a very difficult and emotional time as I try to support my children and move through ongoing legal and court-related proceedings. Over the past several months, the costs for legal support, required services, and related expenses have continued to grow, and they have become more than I can manage on my own.





We are survivors of a deeply difficult and unsafe situation, and I am doing my best to create safety, stability, and peace for my children while following all court requirements and professional guidance. My focus is simply on protecting their well-being and helping them feel secure during a very uncertain time.





Any support, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference and help relieve some of the financial pressure so I can continue focusing on my children and their needs.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any kindness or support you are able to offer.