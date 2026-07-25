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Help a mother of three find a safe home

Goal$3,158 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexandr Smarovoz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Richard Ricciardelli

Help a mother of three find a safe home

My name is Alex.

I'm asking you to help a woman named Ekaterina, who is raising three children alone.

She works as a teacher. After her divorce, she shouldered the full responsibility of caring for her children. Despite working full-time, owning her own home remained an elusive dream for the family.

Recently, fate gave her a chance.

She was given an old house with the option to gradually buy it back in installments. This is her only chance to one day own her own home and give her children a real home.

However, the house is in dire straits.

There are two houses on the property.

Construction of the new house began several years ago, but it wasn't completed. A strong wind recently almost completely destroyed the roof. Now it needs to be completely restored before construction can continue.

The old adobe house is still standing, but also requires major repairs. The walls and bathroom need to be repaired, damaged areas need to be replaced, cosmetic repairs need to be done, and the rooms need to be ready for occupancy.

The family plan is very simple.

First, we need to renovate the old house so the children can move into safe conditions.

Then, we'll gradually continue building the new house without leaving them homeless.

The family isn't sitting idle. Every day, they clear construction debris, plaster walls, remove old items, prepare rooms for renovation, and do everything they can.

Unfortunately, they're desperately short of funds for building materials.

Every donation will help purchase:

roof restoration materials;

wood and fasteners;

insulation;

windows and doors;

building mixes;

plumbing;

bathroom renovation materials;

electrical wiring and other necessary materials.

We're not asking for a luxurious home.

We're asking for help for three children finding a safe place to live, learn, and grow.

Even a small donation can bring this family closer to a normal life.

If you can't contribute financially, please share this story with others.

Thank you to everyone who shows up. Together, we can give this family a chance to start a new life.

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