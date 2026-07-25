Help a Mother of Four Keep Her Family Together





My name is April, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help. I have always worked hard to provide for my four children, but a series of unexpected hardships has left my family facing a crisis.





Over the past several months, my work hours were reduced, making it difficult to keep up with our monthly bills. At the same time, unexpected expenses continued to pile up, stretching my income beyond what I could manage. To make matters even harder, the father of my children has not been providing the financial support that has been ordered through the court. Like many single parents, I’ve done everything I could to make ends meet, but eventually I reached a point where I simply could not keep up.





Today, my children and I are facing eviction and have been ordered to leave our home by by Sunday . On top of that, my vehicle was recently repossessed, making it even more difficult to get to work and continue earning the income my family depends on. I have to try and get my car back by July 10th 2026 before they take it to the auction . I am doing everything I can to keep my job because it is our lifeline.





As a mother, nothing hurts more than worrying about where your children will sleep or how you will get to work to provide for them. I am exhausted, but I refuse to give up. Every day I am searching for housing, reaching out for resources, and doing everything possible to keep my family together and moving forward.





I’m not asking for anyone to carry my family I am simply asking for a helping hand during one of the hardest seasons of our lives. Every donation will go toward securing safe housing, moving expenses, transportation, utility deposits, and other essential needs that will help us rebuild and regain stability.





If you aren’t able to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with others and keeping my family in your prayers would mean more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers give my children and me hope that brighter days are ahead. We are believing that this difficult chapter is not the end of our story, but the beginning of a new one filled with stability, peace, and new opportunities.





May God bless you abundantly for every act of kindness shown to our family.