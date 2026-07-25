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Help a Mother of Five Rebuild Her Life

Goal€105,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byLára Sigrúnardóttir

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lára Sigrúnardóttir

Help a Mother of Five Rebuild Her Life

Help Me Rebuild My Life After Surviving Septic Shock

My name is Lára. I am a widowed mother of five children.

In February 2024, while traveling abroad, I developed a severe infection that progressed into septic shock. I spent weeks in intensive care fighting for my life as multiple organs failed.

I survived, but the consequences have been life-changing. Septic shock caused permanent nerve damage and extensive tissue loss, leading to multiple amputations of both feet and finger and several fingertips. I live with chronic pain, limited mobility, and ongoing medical complications.

Since then, I have undergone multiple surgeries and continue to face new health challenges. I am still waiting for further treatment, including surgery on my knee, but my recovery is made even more difficult because my current home is no longer suitable for my disability.

My house has stairs and cannot safely accommodate a wheelchair or my mobility needs. I am no longer able to move around my own home independently. This has affected me not only physically but also emotionally. The place that was once my family’s home has become a daily reminder of everything that has changed.

One of the hardest decisions I now face is having to sell my home and find accessible housing where I can live safely and continue my rehabilitation.

The funds raised will help with medical expenses, rehabilitation, mobility equipment, accessible housing costs, transportation, and everyday living expenses while I rebuild my life and continue caring for my family.

Surviving septic shock was only the beginning of my journey. Every donation, every share, and every message of support gives me hope that I can build a safe and independent future for myself and my children.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and support.


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