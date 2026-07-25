Help a mother of 4 struggling with poverty and hom

Over the past month, my life has been turned upside down. My four children and I were displaced from our home, and despite doing everything I can to find stable housing, we’ve been struggling with homelessness and financial hardship. Every day has been filled with uncertainty as I try to keep my children safe, provide for their basic needs, and hold onto hope that things will get better. It’s heartbreaking not knowing where we’ll be from one day to the next, but I’m determined to keep fighting for my family.

I’m asking for your help in raising $10,000 to give my children and me a fresh start. These funds will help us secure stable housing, cover moving costs, replace essential items we’ve lost, and begin rebuilding our lives. Any amount, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to getting back on our feet. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our story would mean the world to us. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness, support, and prayers you can offer during this difficult time.