Help A Mother Of 4 get a dependable ride

So there a single mom with 4 kids I know that works double shifts all the time and puts her children first before anything, well the ride she has leaves her and her children on side of the road stranded at least 3 times a week at all kinds of hours! The girl doesn’t ask anyone for help and dose everything she can just to make ends meet to pay the bill and provide for her children if I can get enough people to help I would love to surprise the lovely young lady with a decent dependable car so she won’t ever be put in no crazy situation over a car breaking down because the last place you’d want your wife or daughter is stranded on side of the road after dark with children so if you can anything will help thank you you can remain anonymous or if you’d like we can let her know who helped her and her children get back up because life is brutal it will knock you down but when it happens we need to be the people to give them a hand and help them back to there feet not say that’s not my issue or problem we are supposed to love and help one another but the world has become so a dark and mean place so help me break that cycle and let’s help this young lady and her children back up and give them a chance to succeed!! If she wasn’t trying it’d be a completely different story but this is one of the kindest hearted people you’d ever meet so sweet and deserves so much more her family don’t help because they are substance abusers and can’t help there selfs please have a heart and let’s help this young lady and god bless