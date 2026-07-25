Help a Mother of 3 Rebuild After Domestic Violence

Hi, I am a mother of three children. I am currently rebuilding my life after leaving a very difficult and unsafe situation involving domestic violence.

The most recent incident of physical abuse happened less than a month ago. I had been a stay-at-home caregiver for my children, and during that time I did not have access to income or independence. I was not able to work or make decisions freely, and I am now starting over with no financial support or stability.

My priority is the safety and wellbeing of my children and creating a stable, peaceful life for them. Right now, I have zero income and I am doing my best to rebuild from the ground up.

I am working toward starting a transportation business providing rides for seniors and non-emergency medical transportation in my community. This will allow me to earn an honest income while caring for my children.

To begin this work, I need help securing a reliable vehicle such as a newer SUV (Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban or GMC Yukon/Yukon XL) that I can use for business purposes.

The funds raised will go toward:

A dependable work vehicle Insurance and registration Basic startup costs to launch the transportation service

I am trusting God to guide me through this rebuilding season. If you are able to donate or share, it would truly help me take the first steps toward stability and independence for my children.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.



