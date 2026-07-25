Help a Mother of 3 Afford Hernia Surgery

Hello, my name is saumya and I am a mother of three wonderful children. I am currently suffering from a hernia and urgently need surgery. Because of my condition, I am unable to work, making it difficult to provide for my family. My husband is the only one earning an income, but his salary is only enough to cover our basic daily needs, leaving us unable to afford the cost of my surgery.

I am asking for your kindness and support during this difficult time. Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to receiving the treatment I need and returning to my children as a healthy mother. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean so much to us.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your compassion, generosity, and support.

May God bless you!